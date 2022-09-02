Ukrtransbezpeka exposes scheme with permits for freight transportation worth $1.5 million every year

According to Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayyem, the Ministry of Infrastructure, Security Service of Ukraine, National Police and Ukrtransbezpeka exposed and documented the illegal activities of officials who, since 2016, stimulated an artificial shortage of permits for international cargo transportation and issued them with forged documents.

the scheme worked in such a way that only “own” permits were enough, and at the end of each year, the deficient forms were sold for 700 dollars instead of 2 dollars.