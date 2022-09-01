IAEA mission to stay at the Zaporizhzhia NPP until September 3

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Raphael Grossi, said that representatives of the IAEA will remain at the Zaporizhzhia NPP until September 3, BBC informed.

Then [IAEA] “will work out the issue of the permanent presence of its observers in the area of the station,” Raphael Grossi said.

Also, Grossi said that the mission managed to gather enough important information during several hours of work at the nuclear power plant, without elaborating on the details.