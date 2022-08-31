US Senate delegation visits Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel

US Senators Rob Portman and Amy Klobuchar visited towns in Kyiv Oblast that suffered from Russian occupation.

“When you see that they went to civilian dwellings and shelled them… We know right near here journalists were killed, we know near here civilians were killed right across the street, and all of this happened, and it is really a suburban area that you would see anywhere in the US, like the suburban area in the twin cities of Cincinnati or Cleveland,” Senator Klobuchar commented on her visit, UkrInform reported.

In Hostomel, the senators visited the Antonov airfield, where they were shown the destroyed Mriya and Ruslan aircraft.