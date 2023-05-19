UK’s new sanctions target Russia’s theft of Ukrainian grain, advanced mil tech, key revenue sources

The UK has sanctioned 86 individuals and legal entities, freezing the assets of those involved with key revenue streams. The package includes companies connected to the theft of Ukrainian grain and those involved in the shipment of Russian energy. Companies connected to Rosatom’s support of Putin’s military efforts were also sanctioned, according to the statement published on the British Government website on 19 May.

On 19 May, the UK announced a new wave of sanctions against Russia, targeting businesses and individuals connected to Russia’s capacity to fund and wage war.

“The 86 designations target individuals and organisations connected to Russia’s energy, metals, defence, transport, and financial sectors – ramping up pressure on Putin’s remaining revenue and attempts to use these sectors to support the military machine. The designations come after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced new import bans on Russian diamonds and metals at the G7 in Japan earlier today,” the statement reads.

Among those newly sanctioned are the following people and organizations:

  • 9 companies connected to Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom, which are producing advanced materials and technology, including lasers
  • 8 companies connected to metal production in Russia – “and the UK has announced that we will also ban imports of Russian metals including aluminium, nickel, and copper”
  • 24 individuals and entities connected to Russia’s transport services, including those connected to the theft and resale of Ukrainian grain
  • 6 major Russian shipping companies
  • 20 defense executives and companies
  • 5 financial institutions

