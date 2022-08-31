Teacher established museum in school bomb shelter

Teacher established museum in school bomb shelter

 

Latest news Ukraine

In Zhytomyr, the school teacher set up a museum in the bomb shelter, where ancient work tools are presented.

“During the air raid, children will go to the museum and look at its exhibits,” the teacher Oleh Zemnukhov, who is a biodesigner and also teaches of labor technologies at Zhytomyr Special School says. “I made a special emphasis on the ecological direction. Our ancestors used environmentally friendly technologies, devices that did not require electricity… This is demonstrated by spinning wheels and manual sewing machines. At the same time, it will be possible to follow the evolution of technologies.”

When there was a need to equip a shelter during the war, Zemnukhov decided to create a shelter-museum and brought old tools from his home collection to the school.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags