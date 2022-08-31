Teacher established museum in school bomb shelter

In Zhytomyr, the school teacher set up a museum in the bomb shelter, where ancient work tools are presented.

“During the air raid, children will go to the museum and look at its exhibits,” the teacher Oleh Zemnukhov, who is a biodesigner and also teaches of labor technologies at Zhytomyr Special School says. “I made a special emphasis on the ecological direction. Our ancestors used environmentally friendly technologies, devices that did not require electricity… This is demonstrated by spinning wheels and manual sewing machines. At the same time, it will be possible to follow the evolution of technologies.”

When there was a need to equip a shelter during the war, Zemnukhov decided to create a shelter-museum and brought old tools from his home collection to the school.