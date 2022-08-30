First ship carrying Ukrainian grain arrives in Africa

The bulk carrier Brave Commander loaded with 23,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat chartered by the UN World Food Program has arrived in Djibouti, the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure reported. After unloading, it will be delivered to consumers in Ethiopia.

