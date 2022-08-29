Russian missile Oniks malfunctioned in occupied Crimea hitting abandoned military base

On 28 August, one of the Russian Oniks anti-ship missiles malfunctioned and hit the ground destroying buildings in an abandoned military base on Cape Fiolent south of the occupied West-Crimean city of Sevastopol, according to local sources.

