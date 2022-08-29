German leader pledges to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” wants EU to include Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia – Reuters

Germany will keep up its support for Kyiv “for as long as it takes”, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Prague on 29 August, calling for an enlargement of the European Union to eventually include Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia, Reuters reported.

Scholz also promised that Germany would send Ukraine state-of-the-art weapons in the coming weeks and months, such as air defense and radar systems, and reconnaissance drones.

