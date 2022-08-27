Ukraine terminates cooperation with Russia in nuclear power sector

On 27 August, Ukraine terminated the agreement with Russia on scientific, technical, and economic cooperation in the field of nuclear power which was signed in Moscow, on 14 January 1993, Permanent Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk informed.

