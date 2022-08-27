Russia orders to classify explosions on military objects in Crimea – Ukrainian Intel

Order was given by Russia’s deputy Defense Minister Dmitri Bulgakov, Ukraine’s intelligence reports. In case word gets out, the occupation administration in Crimea is to tell about the negligence of some officials whose names are known and who will be punished in order to prevent panic.
Thousands of people had left the occupied peninsula amid mass panic after a series of explosions on military objects presumably carried out by Ukraine.
