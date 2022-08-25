Money of fugitive president’s son transferred to Ukraine’s Armed Forces

More than 300 million UAH (8 million USD) of Viktor Yanukovych’s son was transferred for the needs of the Armed Forces. Viktor Yanukovych fled Ukraine after the 2014 Euromaidan Revolution.

The Ukrainian court handed over 300 million UAH (8 million USD) of seized funds of PJSC “All-Ukrainian Development Bank” of the son of fugitive former president Viktor Yanukovych to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Since 2011, the eldest son of the former president has owned 100% of the bank’s shares.

“The bank employees tried to hide the origin of the cash funds of this financial institution. The money has no legal source of origin. So the bank employees, with the help of financial transactions, legalized incomes that were obtained by criminal means,” the report says.