Money of fugitive president’s son transferred to Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Latest news Ukraine

More than 300 million UAH (8 million USD) of Viktor Yanukovych’s son was transferred for the needs of the Armed Forces. Viktor Yanukovych fled Ukraine after the 2014 Euromaidan Revolution.

The Ukrainian court handed over 300 million UAH (8 million USD) of seized funds of PJSC “All-Ukrainian Development Bank” of the son of fugitive former president Viktor Yanukovych to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Since 2011, the eldest son of the former president has owned 100% of the bank’s shares.

“The bank employees tried to hide the origin of the cash funds of this financial institution. The money has no legal source of origin. So the bank employees, with the help of financial transactions, legalized incomes that were obtained by criminal means,” the report says.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags