Ukraine calls on world to create special tribunal for Russia’s crimes

Latest news Ukraine

On August 24, Ukraine celebrates the 31st anniversary of the restoration of its independence. “On this day back in 1991, the National Parliament voted for the Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine and inherited Ukrainian statehood for Ukrainian People’s Republic (1917-1921) which independence was taken away by the communist dictatorship. We broke away from the Soviet past and proceeded with determining our own destiny,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in its latest statement.

The ministry urged all states and organizations to support the establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. Ukraine and its allies should ensure that the Putin regime loses all its influence in the world and its ability to wage brutal wars against sovereign states and introduce a full oil and gas embargo, expand sectoral and individual sanctions against Russia, Russian elites, and state-owned enterprises, as well as completely cut off Russia from the Western banking system.

“We are grateful to our partners and friends who introduced devastating sanctions against Russia, provided the Ukrainian people with decisive military, humanitarian and financial support and shared their homes with those Ukrainians, whom the war forced temporarily to flee. To overcome the biggest challenge to mankind since World War II, it is vital to keep supporting Ukraine,” the ministry added.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags