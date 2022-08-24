Belarus sends missiles into Ukraine on Independence Day after wishing “peaceful sky”

Khmelnytskyi Oblast Head Hamaliy reported missile strikes at 17.37 and later said that they hit critical infrastructure of the Shepetivka district. The monitoring group Belaruski Gayun stated that the missiles were sent from Russian bombers above the territory of Belarus.

Earlier, in a much-ridiculed statement, the Belarusian dictator Lukashenka Ukrainians “a peaceful sky, tolerance, courage, strength and success in restoring a dignified life” on Independence Day.

“I am convinced that today’s contradictions will not be able to destroy the centuries-old foundation of sincere good-neighborly relations between the peoples of the two countries. Belarus will continue to advocate for the preservation of harmony and the development of friendly and mutually respectful contacts at all levels,” said the dictator who is now Putin’s only open ally in the war against Ukraine, allowing Russian attacks from Belarusian territory and helping with equipment and personnel.

The statement was ridiculed by Ukrainian Presidential aide Podoliak.

