Portugal to join restoration of Ukrainian schools

In a recent diplomatic encounter, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a Portuguese delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs João Gomes Cravinho, the Ukrainian Presidential Office reported.

The delegation’s visit, which also included Portuguese Minister of Education João Costa, was marked by discussions on various facets of support for Ukraine amidst its ongoing fight against Russia’s occupying forces.

On 5 February, Portuguese officials visited the Zhytomyr Region Recovery Forum and signed a Memorandum of Understanding on rebuilding Ukrainian schools affected by the war, Portugal’s Foreign Ministry reported.

“I know that yesterday you had an active day in Zhytomyr and took part in the Zhytomyr Region Recovery Forum. I expect the practical implementation of the relevant projects to begin in the near future,” stated Zelenskyy, emphasizing the importance of the forum’s outcomes.

The discussions also delved into the current situation on the frontline, with a focus on enhancing defense cooperation between Ukraine and Portugal. This includes Portugal’s recent commitment to joining the fighter jet coalition, a move that underscores its support for Ukraine’s military resilience.

Moreover, the meetings shed light on Portugal’s involvement in the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the preparations for an upcoming Global Peace Summit. President Zelenskyy expressed his appreciation for Portugal’s endorsement of the Peace Formula, stressing the significance of every point within it for Ukraine’s strategy and vision for peace.

“Thank you for supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula, all points of which are very important for us. We are currently preparing the first summit at the level of leaders, and I hope for the participation of Portugal,” Zelenskyy remarked.

Zelenskyy presented the Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs João Gomes Cravinho with the Order of Yaroslav the Wise, III class, for his role in bolstering interstate cooperation and advocating Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In August 2023, during his meeting with Zelenskyy, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa confirmed Portugal’s readiness to participate in training Ukrainian pilots and engineers on F-16 fighter jets.

