Ukrainians win 4 medals at Warrior Games

Serhii Kalytiuk and Oleksandr Havrylenko won two gold medals in air pistol shooting.

Since 2014, Kalytiuk served as part of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade and received five bullet wounds – one in the head and four in the back. He won a silver medal in team archery at the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague, UkrInform reported.