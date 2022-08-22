Due to the high possibility of Russian missile attacks on Independence Day, all mass events in Kyiv are forbidden on 22-25 Aug

Due to the high possibility of Russian missile attacks on Independence Day, authorities ordered to n all mass events in Kyiv on 22-25 August. Also, people were recommended to work remotely this week in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mykolayiv and personnel to be reduced to minimum.

