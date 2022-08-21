Kyiv government workers advised to work from home next week

Employees of government offices located in Kyiv’s Government Quarter, the home to the Verkhovna Rada building, the Office of the President, the Cabinet and the National Bank of Ukraine have been advised to work from home in the week of 22-26 August.

Earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia might carry out violent attacks on Ukraine next week, when Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day on 24 August, Ukrainska Pravda informed.