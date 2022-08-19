Ukraine will ask the EU to apply a temporary tax exception for refugees to avoid double taxation

Many refugees are still receiving income in Ukraine remotely and paying taxes in Ukraine. However, after 183 days in the EU, they are required to pay EU taxes as well. That is why the Ukrainian government will ask for a temporary exception. A similar exception was provided for non-residents in the EU during lockdowns when people were also often forced to live in a foreign country for a long time.

