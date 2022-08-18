Stopping Zaporizhzhia NPP will bring closer nuclear catastrophe scenario – Energoatom

Latest news Ukraine

Russia stopping Zaporizhzhia NPP will bring closer radiation catastrophe scenario, Ukraine’s state nuclear agency Energoatom said in a statement.

If ZNPP generators are disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid they won’t be able to cool nuclear fuel if power supply to station is cut off.

The agency added that Russia’s shelling of the NPP and power lines connecting it to Ukraine has the goal to disconnect it from Ukraine’s power grid and connect it to Crimea.

Earlier, the Russian Army threatened to stop the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags