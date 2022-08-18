Stopping Zaporizhzhia NPP will bring closer nuclear catastrophe scenario – Energoatom

Russia stopping Zaporizhzhia NPP will bring closer radiation catastrophe scenario, Ukraine’s state nuclear agency Energoatom said in a statement.

If ZNPP generators are disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid they won’t be able to cool nuclear fuel if power supply to station is cut off.

The agency added that Russia’s shelling of the NPP and power lines connecting it to Ukraine has the goal to disconnect it from Ukraine’s power grid and connect it to Crimea.

Earlier, the Russian Army threatened to stop the Zaporizhzhia NPP.