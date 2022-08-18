Russia threatens to stop Zaporizhzhia NPP

Lt Gen Igor Kirillov, head of the radiation protection troops of Russiam Army, says “in case Ukrainian shelling of Zaporizhzhia NPP continues,” two units of the plant may be switched to cold mode, which will lead to a shutdown of the entire plant, Ukrainska Pravda reports citing the Russian state propaganda outlet RIA Novosti.



Kirillov’s statements come after a Russian MoD declaration that Ukraine is preparing “provocation” at Zaporizhzhia NPP. As reported by RIA Novosti, the purported purpose of the alleged Ukrainian “provocation” is to create a demilitarized zone at ZNPP and introduce foreign troops there.

