Turkey cutting Russian oil as sanctions reshape Moscow’s last major markets – Reuters

Ankara’s refiners seek alternatives from Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa as Western sanctions target Kremlin’s war funding.
byBenjamin Murdoch
02/11/2025
2 minute read
SOCAR Turkey Aegean Refinery (STAR), Aliağa, İzmir, Turkey.
SOCAR Turkey Aegean Refinery (STAR), Aliağa, İzmir, Turkey. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Türkiye’s top oil refiners are ramping up purchases of non-Russian crude following the latest US and EU sanctions targeting Moscow’s energy exports, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing multiple industry sources.

Western allies aim to choke off one of the Kremlin’s last major revenue streams used to fund its war in Ukraine. New sanctions target Russia’s oil industry, including major producers Rosneft and Lukoil, and the networks helping Moscow evade restrictions.

The move marks a notable shift for one of Russia’s biggest remaining oil customers, aligning Türkiye with India’s recent efforts to diversify supply following the sanctions, as both nations face secondary sanctions risks for dealing with blocked Russian entities. 

The SOCAR Türkiye Aegean Refinery, owned by Azerbaijan’s state oil company, has reportedly purchased several cargoes from Iraq, Kazakhstan, and other non-Russian producers.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s largest refiner, Tupras, is said to be phasing out Russian crude at one of its plants to maintain compliance with upcoming EU rules while keeping exports to Europe.

Türkiye has long relied heavily on discounted Russian oil since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. But tightening Western sanctions appear to be reshaping trade flows, prompting Ankara’s refiners to seek alternative sources from the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

The country doubled its Russian oil imports in 2022, with trade between the two nations booming as Turkish companies faced no restrictions on dealing with Russian counterparts.

Türkiye's broader energy relationship with Moscow extends beyond oil to include Russian construction of Türkiye's first nuclear plant and natural gas supplies, though Ankara has also signaled plans to reduce gas dependence within three years.

