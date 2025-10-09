Reuters: Turkey’s billion‑dollar gas shift could collapse Russia’s last major foothold in Europe

Reuters reports that Türkiye plans to cover more than half its gas demand through new production and US imports within three years. Ankara’s aim is to boost energy security and become a gas hub for Europe, re‑exporting LNG and its own gas while keeping cheaper Russian and Iranian fuel for domestic use.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukraiinan war, Washington has pressed allies to cut ties with Russia and Iran, and US President Donald Trump personally urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during their 25 September White House meeting to reduce energy purchases from Moscow.

Sohbet Karbuz from the Paris‑based Mediterranean Organization for Energy and Climate said:

“Türkiye has been signalling that it will take advantage of the [global] LNG abundance."

Russia’s share falls as US deals grow

Reuters notes that Russia remains Türkiye’s top supplier but its market share dropped to 37% in early 2025 from more than 60% twenty years ago. Moscow’s pipeline contracts for 22 bcm annually are nearing expiry, and Iran’s 10 bcm deal ends in mid‑2026. Reuters noted that Ankara is likely to renew some of them on smaller volumes and more flexible terms.

Meanwhile, Türkiye is expanding its LNG terminals and domestic gas fields. By 2028, LNG imports and local output are expected to exceed 26 bcm yearly, up from 15 bcm this year. That could meet over half of Türkiye’s roughly 53 bcm demand, sharply cutting dependence on Russian, Iranian, and Azerbaijani pipelines.

$43 billion US LNG push reshapes energy balance

Reuters reported Türkiye has signed $43 billion worth of LNG deals with American suppliers, including a 20‑year contract with Mercuria in September. The country now has 58 bcm annual LNG import capacity — enough to cover its entire consumption. Although Russian gas still flows at full capacity, Moscow analysts concede Türkiye could stop imports in two or three years.

Ankara keeps balance but leans West

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told Turkish TV that Ankara would keep sourcing gas from Russia, Iran, and Azerbaijan but admitted US LNG is cheaper.

Experts told Reuters that Türkiye could burn Russian and Iranian gas at home while exporting its own production and re‑exporting US LNG to Europe. BOTAS already agreed to supply Hungary and Romania with smaller volumes.

Ankara’s reliance on Moscow extends beyond gas — Rosatom is building Türkiye’s first nuclear plant, and Russian oil still dominates its imports.