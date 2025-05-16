Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Politico: Full-blown embargo on Russia back on Europe’s table

Russian President Putin’s refusal to attend talks with Zelenskyy in Türkiye triggered EU discussions on the most severe sanctions package yet.
byYuri Zoria
16/05/2025
3 minute read
politico full-blown embargo russia back europe’s table nornickel plant norilsk — producer nickel currently russia’s top export eu 4y1a0093_norilsk_(28929420786) 16 reported european leaders gathering sixth political community summit albania weighing
Nornickel plant in Norilsk, Russia — the producer of nickel, currently Russia’s top export to the EU. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Ninara
Politico: Full-blown embargo on Russia back on Europe’s table

On 16 May, Politico reported that European leaders gathering for the sixth European Political Community summit in Albania are weighing a full trade embargo against Russia. The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ignored calls for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine and failed to attend recent peace talks in Türkiye.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pushes for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Following the EU’s call for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire or new sanctions, Putin proposed peace talks in Istanbul. Trump initially supported the ceasefire, but later urged Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy to meet Putin without preconditions. Zelenskyy accepted but reaffirmed that dialogue must begin only after a Russian ceasefire. Despite proposing the summit, Putin refused to appear and delegated lower-level officials. A meeting between Ukrainian and Russian representatives remains possible today.

According to Politico, diplomats confirmed that the range of options under consideration spans from additional tariffs to a complete embargo on Russian exports. Two diplomats told reporters that the proposals mark an effort to deliver a knockout blow to the Russian economy, going beyond any previous sanctions.

The potential measures against Moscow could include tariffs against Russian exports going all the way up to a full trade embargo, two of the diplomats said,” Politico reported.

Britain’s Keir Starmer, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Friedrich Merz, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Türkiye’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attend the meeting in Tirana.

Kyiv calls for sanctions: Russia’s deadly Iskander missiles are powered by sodium chlorate imported from China

Graham’s tariff proposal reaches Europe

Politico says European discussions have reportedly been influenced by a proposal from US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. He recently suggested sanctions of up to 500% on Russian exports unless Putin halts attacks on Ukraine. Graham has been in contact with European officials, including French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

While some European leaders are skeptical about whether Graham’s plan will gain support from former US President Donald Trump, two diplomats told Politico that Ukraine’s allies are prepared to proceed with new sanctions even without US participation.

Merz: EU to decide on new Russia sanctions package on 20 May after Putin excluded himself from talks

Ukraine now hopes the Russian president’s no-show in Türkiye will help convince Washington that Moscow is not serious about ending the war it started three years ago.

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!