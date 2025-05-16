Politico: Full-blown embargo on Russia back on Europe’s table

On 16 May, Politico reported that European leaders gathering for the sixth European Political Community summit in Albania are weighing a full trade embargo against Russia. The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ignored calls for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine and failed to attend recent peace talks in Türkiye.
According to Politico, diplomats confirmed that the range of options under consideration spans from additional tariffs to a complete embargo on Russian exports. Two diplomats told reporters that the proposals mark an effort to deliver a knockout blow to the Russian economy, going beyond any previous sanctions.
“The potential measures against Moscow could include tariffs against Russian exports going all the way up to a full trade embargo, two of the diplomats said,” Politico reported.
Britain’s Keir Starmer, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Friedrich Merz, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Türkiye’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attend the meeting in Tirana.
Kyiv calls for sanctions: Russia’s deadly Iskander missiles are powered by sodium chlorate imported from China
Graham’s tariff proposal reaches Europe
Politico says European discussions have reportedly been influenced by a proposal from US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. He recently suggested sanctions of up to 500% on Russian exports unless Putin halts attacks on Ukraine. Graham has been in contact with European officials, including French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.
While some European leaders are skeptical about whether Graham’s plan will gain support from former US President Donald Trump, two diplomats told Politico that Ukraine’s allies are prepared to proceed with new sanctions even without US participation.
Merz: EU to decide on new Russia sanctions package on 20 May after Putin excluded himself from talks
Ukraine now hopes the Russian president’s no-show in Türkiye will help convince Washington that Moscow is not serious about ending the war it started three years ago.
Read also
-
Putin dodges Zelenskyy face-off in Turkey, sends low-level negotiators
-
Merz says no dictated peace—Germany will stand with Ukraine
-
Moscow dispatches 2022 failed talks team to Istanbul as Zelenskyy arrives to Turkiye without Putin
-
Zelenskyy demands Putin attend Istanbul talks, Trump considers joining the summit