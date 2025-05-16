Politico: Full-blown embargo on Russia back on Europe’s table

On 16 May, Politico reported that European leaders gathering for the sixth European Political Community summit in Albania are weighing a full trade embargo against Russia. The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ignored calls for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine and failed to attend recent peace talks in Türkiye.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pushes for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Following the EU’s call for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire or new sanctions, Putin proposed peace talks in Istanbul. Trump initially supported the ceasefire, but later urged Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy to meet Putin without preconditions. Zelenskyy accepted but reaffirmed that dialogue must begin only after a Russian ceasefire. Despite proposing the summit, Putin refused to appear and delegated lower-level officials. A meeting between Ukrainian and Russian representatives remains possible today.

According to Politico, diplomats confirmed that the range of options under consideration spans from additional tariffs to a complete embargo on Russian exports. Two diplomats told reporters that the proposals mark an effort to deliver a knockout blow to the Russian economy, going beyond any previous sanctions.

“The potential measures against Moscow could include tariffs against Russian exports going all the way up to a full trade embargo, two of the diplomats said,” Politico reported.

Britain’s Keir Starmer, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Friedrich Merz, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Türkiye’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attend the meeting in Tirana.

Graham’s tariff proposal reaches Europe

Politico says European discussions have reportedly been influenced by a proposal from US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. He recently suggested sanctions of up to 500% on Russian exports unless Putin halts attacks on Ukraine. Graham has been in contact with European officials, including French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

While some European leaders are skeptical about whether Graham’s plan will gain support from former US President Donald Trump, two diplomats told Politico that Ukraine’s allies are prepared to proceed with new sanctions even without US participation.

Ukraine now hopes the Russian president’s no-show in Türkiye will help convince Washington that Moscow is not serious about ending the war it started three years ago.