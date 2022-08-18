Fire and sounds of detonation reported in occupied Amvrosiivka, Donetsk Oblast, after allegedly Ukrainian missile strike

Latest news Ukraine

Last night, a fire broke out in Russian-occupied Amvrosiivka, Donetsk Oblast, after a reported series of minor explosions. The town has been occupied since 2014, now it’s located in the deep rear of the Russian-controlled territory some 65 kilometers behind the front line.

According to local sources, minor explosions occurred at about 1:10 EEST, then at about 2:30 and 2:50, there were massive explosions.

Multiple secondary detonations which can be heard in several videos from Amvrosiivka show that a Russian ammunition warehouse was allegedly hit in the occupied town.

So far there was no official Ukrainian confirmation that the Ukrainian troops attacked a Russian military facility in Amvrosiivka.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags