Fire and sounds of detonation reported in occupied Amvrosiivka, Donetsk Oblast, after allegedly Ukrainian missile strike

Last night, a fire broke out in Russian-occupied Amvrosiivka, Donetsk Oblast, after a reported series of minor explosions. The town has been occupied since 2014, now it’s located in the deep rear of the Russian-controlled territory some 65 kilometers behind the front line.

According to local sources, minor explosions occurred at about 1:10 EEST, then at about 2:30 and 2:50, there were massive explosions.

Multiple secondary detonations which can be heard in several videos from Amvrosiivka show that a Russian ammunition warehouse was allegedly hit in the occupied town.

Fire and sounds of detonation in occupied Amvrosiivka, Donetsk Oblast Last night, the fire had reportedly started after a series of explosions. Amvrosiivka is located about 65 km behind the front line, 19 km away from Russia's border.

📹https://t.co/r1OJzX9tUJ pic.twitter.com/EPD3BnnKhr — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 18, 2022

So far there was no official Ukrainian confirmation that the Ukrainian troops attacked a Russian military facility in Amvrosiivka.