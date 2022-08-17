Denmark to restrict issuing visas to Russians at national level unless EU-wide restriction agreed – Danish FM

Russian tourists should not be allowed to holiday in Europe, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod believes hoping that there is full support for this message among the EU member states, according to TV2.dk. He says that if the EU fails to impose common EU rules, the government of Denmark is ready to look forward to changing the Danish visa policies for the Russians.

“If it cannot be done with a joint solution, from the Danish side we will look at the possibility of introducing restrictions that will further reduce the number of Russian tourist visas,” the minister said.

On August 16, the Finnish government mentioned its plans to reduce the number of tourist Schengen visas for Russian citizens to 10% of the current level.

Read also:

EU should ban entry for Russians for security reasons – Ukrainian diplomat

Finland to consider restricting tourist visas for Russians – YLE

Estonian gov’t bans entry for Russian holders of valid Schengen visas issued by Estonia

 

