Ecumenic Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew sends message to Ukraine on Christmas Day

Ecumenic Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew in his Christmas message to Ukraine has said that the Great Church of Christ admires the courage of the Ukrainian people who face Russian aggression, UkrInform reported.

“The Holy Great Church of Christ – which brought the Christian faith and Byzantine civilization to your homeland, Kyiv Rus, at the end of the 10th century – continues to admire the courage, bravery, and prowess of the Ukrainian people, who demonstrate to the whole world true devotion and boundless love for their country,” he stated.

Bartholomew also called the Russian war against Ukraine “the worst European geopolitical and humanitarian crisis since the end of WWII” that negatively affects the environment and the world’s society.

“The Mother Church is especially thinking of you all who are celebrating the Nativity of Christ in this cold season, particularly this year in Ukraine, without electricity, without heating, and is unceasingly praying for the immediate restoration of peace and justice, for the revival of Ukraine,” he added.

Tags: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, Orthodox, Russia, Ukraine