Estonian gov’t bans entry for Russian holders of valid Schengen visas issued by Estonia

Latest news Ukraine

The Estonian government decided to deny entry to Russian nationals with valid Schengen visas issued by Estonia. The sanction will apply in a week. This was announced by the Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, according to ERR.ee.

“We agreed that the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior will also prepare their possible proposals for next week on how to close the Estonian border to those citizens of the Russian Federation who have a Schengen visa that has not been issued in Estonia,” Reinsalu said.

Reinsalu emphasized that the restrictions that will come into force in a week don’t apply to Russian citizens whose homeland is Estonia or who are permanent residents of Estonia.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags