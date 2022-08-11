Estonian gov’t bans entry for Russian holders of valid Schengen visas issued by Estonia

The Estonian government decided to deny entry to Russian nationals with valid Schengen visas issued by Estonia. The sanction will apply in a week. This was announced by the Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, according to ERR.ee.

“We agreed that the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior will also prepare their possible proposals for next week on how to close the Estonian border to those citizens of the Russian Federation who have a Schengen visa that has not been issued in Estonia,” Reinsalu said.

Reinsalu emphasized that the restrictions that will come into force in a week don’t apply to Russian citizens whose homeland is Estonia or who are permanent residents of Estonia.