EU should ban entry for Russians for security reasons – Ukrainian diplomat

The European Union should ban Russians from entering the EU countries for security reasons as Russian citizens can travel to the EU under the guise of tourists and commit illegal acts there, according to Valeriy Chaly, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the USA (2015-2019):

“One of the main arguments for making such a decision is not some moral issue, it is a question of the security of these countries. Because under the guise of tourists, as we remember, the Russians had sent agents to Great Britain in order to conduct a special operation using chemical weapons. [Weapon] warehouses were blown up in the Czech Republic, Bulgaria — those people also traveled under the guise of tourists,” Chaly said on the broadcast of the telethon on Suspilne.

The shortest way to make such a decision, according to the ex-ambassador, is the collective decision of all countries bordering Russia to impose such a travel ban on their own:

“The visa policy… although there is Schengen, there also is a national policy. If they don’t recognize Schengen visas issued in other countries — this is the shortest, first way to go. This is the first step that will reduce by three quarters the flow of the ‘good Russians’ who can cause a lot [of trouble] in these countries,” he said.