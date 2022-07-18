“We’re allowing the Russian Federation to weaponize energy around the world, which is extremely, extremely dangerous,” said NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Ministers to explain to MPs why Canada returned 6 controversial Nordstream-1 turbines to Germany
“We’re allowing the Russian Federation to weaponize energy around the world, which is extremely, extremely dangerous,” said NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson.
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine