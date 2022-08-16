Russians attack airfield in Zhytomyr Oblast with missiles and shell civilians in Nikopol with MLRS

Russians launched missile attack on aifield in Ukraine’s Zhytomyr Oblast. Several cars & runaway were damaged. There were no casualties since everyone were in bunker, Air command said.

Also, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russians shelled Nikopol by MLRS, wounding four civilians, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast head. Fire started in one of the houses.



📷Nikopol