Finland to rebuild Chernihiv Oblast

Finland plans to take part in the reconstruction of the infrastructure destroyed during the hostilities in Chernihiv Oblast, the deputy head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote in his Telegram after the meeting with the Ambassador of Finland in Ukraine Päivi Laine.

During the meeting, he revealed the plan for building residential objects for the Ukrainian refugees developed with several well-known architectural bureaus. Relevant documentation has already been prepared. According to the plan, it will take 5-6 months for the construction of five-story residential buildings in 16 oblasts of Ukraine – 2,000 apartments in each oblast.

Chernihiv Oblast needs to restore 4,479 residential objects: 1,029 apartment buildings and 3,231 private houses.

