Ukrainian son and father sacrifice their house to destroy Russian base

Before the liberation of Kharkiv Oblast a father Roman and his son Vladislav, both Ukrainian border guards, had found out that Russian soldiers had set up a base inside their house.
“Their commander even said he would move to our house with his wife and children. We couldn’t stand that anymore – my son and I gave the coordinates of our house to the artillery units.” The Artillery targeted the house and destroyed the base, but the border guards have no regrets.
“After the victory, we will build an even better house. A house in which despicable invaders will never come,” Vladislav said.
