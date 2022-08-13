No US weapons used for Crimea airbase explosion – Pentagon

Latest news Ukraine

The US Defence Department said on 12 August that American-supplied weapons were not used to attack a Russian airbase in Saki (Saky) Crimea on 9 August and that it did not know the cause of the explosions at the site, Straits Times reported.

This rules out one of the major versions for the explosions – that the airbase was attacked with ATACMS long-range missiles for HIMARS MLRS.

Morover, the USA does not have anything that would indicate a missile strike, Voice of America correspondent Jeff Seldin cited the words of the Defence official.

Eight Russian aircraft were damaged in the explosions, British Defense Intelligence reported.

What weapon Ukraine might have used to hit airfield in Crimea

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags:

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags