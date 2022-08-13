No US weapons used for Crimea airbase explosion – Pentagon

The US Defence Department said on 12 August that American-supplied weapons were not used to attack a Russian airbase in Saki (Saky) Crimea on 9 August and that it did not know the cause of the explosions at the site, Straits Times reported.
This rules out one of the major versions for the explosions – that the airbase was attacked with ATACMS long-range missiles for HIMARS MLRS.
Morover, the USA does not have anything that would indicate a missile strike, Voice of America correspondent Jeff Seldin cited the words of the Defence official.
"We don't have anything that indicates" there was a missile launch that targeted the #Russia|n airfield in #Crimea, per senior US military official— Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) August 12, 2022
Eight Russian aircraft were damaged in the explosions, British Defense Intelligence reported.
