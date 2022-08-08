Ukrainian troops attacked places of temporary deployment of Russian forces by HIMARS

Last night, HIMARS missiles hit places of temporary deployment of Russian forces at various industrial sites in the city of Melitopol, Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov said.



According to preliminary estimates, “a significant number of military equipment & more than 100 Russian soldiers were liquidated.”



Last night, HIMARS missiles hit places of temporary deployment of Russian forces at various industrial sites in Melitopol Preliminary estimates: a significant number of military equipment &about 100 Russian soldiers were liquidated, Melitopol mayor said https://t.co/MLYUcIM3zg pic.twitter.com/BXBpRBnLNy — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 8, 2022