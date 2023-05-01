Ukrainian air defense destroys 15 of 18 cruise missiles launched by Russia at night

Latest news Ukraine

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces successfully destroyed 15 out of 18 enemy cruise missiles during a massive attack on the night of May 1, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi reported. This incident followed a series of air raid alerts throughout the country between 2:30 and 3:00 a.m.

At around 2:30 am, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with strategic aviation – nine Tu-95s from the Olenegorsk area (Murmansk region) and two Tu-160s from the Caspian Sea area.

All Russian missiles and UAVs in Kyiv airspace were intercepted and destroyed by Ukraine’s air defense forces. The missiles were launched by Russian strategic aircraft Tu-95MS, and the attack was synchronized with drone strikes. During the night, explosions were reported in Kyiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv Oblasts. The Kyiv Oblast Administration confirmed that air defenses were active in response to the attacks.

