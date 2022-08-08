Ukraine once again hits strategically important bridge in occupied Kherson

Latest news Ukraine

On 7 August at about 23:00, the Ukrainian troops hit the Antonivskyi bridge near the occupied south-Ukrainian city of Kherson and a number of other targets in the region. The bridge is of strategic importance for the Russian troops as it is a crucial point of the Russian primary supply line for their entire grouping of occupation forces deployed west of the rivers Dnipro and Inhulets.

The explosions could also be heard in occupied Nova Kakhovka where another bridge over the Dnipro is located. Also, yet unconfirmed reports suggest a Ukrainian attack on an air field in Chaplynka.

The Anronivskyi bridge was hit by HIMARS a few times before. The damage to the deck of the bridge made it unusable so the Russian troops had to start repair works and launch two ferries nearby, made up of the sections of military pontoon bridges with two cutters attached from their sides.

Now, local sources said that the construction equipment brought to repair the bridge was on fire on the bridge and the bridge received more significant damage than in previous attacks.

The Russian forces have only three bridges to supply their Kherson grouping of forces, separated from the rest of the occupied territory by the rivers Inhulets and Dnipro. To the east of the Antonivskyi bridge lies the Antonivskyi railway bridge (struck on 4 August), and up north there’s a vehicular bridge over the Inhulets near the village of Dariivka (damaged on 21 July).

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags