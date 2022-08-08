Ukraine once again hits strategically important bridge in occupied Kherson

On 7 August at about 23:00, the Ukrainian troops hit the Antonivskyi bridge near the occupied south-Ukrainian city of Kherson and a number of other targets in the region. The bridge is of strategic importance for the Russian troops as it is a crucial point of the Russian primary supply line for their entire grouping of occupation forces deployed west of the rivers Dnipro and Inhulets.

The explosions could also be heard in occupied Nova Kakhovka where another bridge over the Dnipro is located. Also, yet unconfirmed reports suggest a Ukrainian attack on an air field in Chaplynka.

Ukrainian rocket artillery units hit multiple targets in Kherson Oblast last night as per local reports. This video reportedly shows last night's second impact on the Antonivskyi bridge near Kherson, then distant impacts are heard.

The Anronivskyi bridge was hit by HIMARS a few times before. The damage to the deck of the bridge made it unusable so the Russian troops had to start repair works and launch two ferries nearby, made up of the sections of military pontoon bridges with two cutters attached from their sides.

Now, local sources said that the construction equipment brought to repair the bridge was on fire on the bridge and the bridge received more significant damage than in previous attacks.

The Russian forces have only three bridges to supply their Kherson grouping of forces, separated from the rest of the occupied territory by the rivers Inhulets and Dnipro. To the east of the Antonivskyi bridge lies the Antonivskyi railway bridge (struck on 4 August), and up north there’s a vehicular bridge over the Inhulets near the village of Dariivka (damaged on 21 July).

