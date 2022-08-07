Zalenskyy calls to sanction Russian nuclear industry and nuclear fuel

Zalenskyy called on the international community to sanction the Russian nuclear industry and nuclear fuel after Russian forces shelled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant today.
Talked with @eucopresident Charles Michel, told about the situation on the battlefield, in particular at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Russian nuclear terror requires a stronger response from the international community – sanctions on the Russian nuclear industry and nuclear fuel. (1/2)
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 7, 2022