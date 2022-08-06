Top Russian collaborators in occupied Kherson Oblast are out: Vitaly Gura (left) died after being shot, Vladimir Saldo (right) is reportedly in a coma after poisoning

Two top Russian collaborators suffered apparent assassination attempts in Ukraine’s occupied Kherson Oblast, where a partisan resistance is underway. One has died.

Vitaly Gura, the quisling deputy Head of the administration of Nova Kakhovka, was reported to be hospitalised and in serious condition. Explosive shell casings from a Makarov gun were found at the scene of attack. Later, Russia’s state propaganda media RIA reported he died, citing a quisling official of a district in Kherson Oblast, Leontiev.

New partisan designs on the streets of Kherson!



🔹HIMARS can't do it? A partisan will help

🔹 Occupier go home or HIMARS will help

🔹Russians, we're coming for our watermelons (Kherson Obl grows most delicious 🍉 ever)

🔹These cars are looking for another depot



📷 UA intel pic.twitter.com/KoCoCOhfWn — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Vladimir Saldo, the quisling governor of Russia-occupied Kherson Oblast, has reportedly been taken to the toxicological department of the Moscow Sklifasovsky Institute in a medical coma, Russian media report, citing the Telegram channels Baza and Mash.

He is in serious condition in intensive care, Baza says, citing its sources. The Telegram channel reports that the collaborator was flown in by a special plane from Crimea on 6 August, where he was reportedly hospitalized the previous day.



The toxicological intensive care unit of the institute has the only chemical-toxicological laboratory in Moscow capable of determining poisoning agents, Baza wrote.

Kherson partisans say they will stop the Russian referendum



"We'll block the buildings & fight in the streets. We will not surrender a parcel of our land, [collaborators] are on our kill lists"



More on the partisan movement: https://t.co/IhEfCmYW6i

📽️ https://t.co/cGPUONOtco pic.twitter.com/ppOczaty5O — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 12, 2022

Poisoning was already suspected in a hospital in Simferopol, occupied Crimea, where Saldo was taken to from occupied Kherson Oblast.



The day before, Kirill Stremousov, another quisling official and Saldo’s deputy, denied that his boss was a coma, saying that the illness was the result of “psychological and physical stress.” He later slammed the news reports about Saldo, saying that “rumors about Vladimir Saldo’s coma are direct participation in the war on the side of the enemy.”



Notably, Russia prohibits Russians from calling its war against Russia a war; officially, it is termed a “special military operation.” Violating the state-prescribed language is deemed an administrative offense.



Mash, another Russian TG channel, wrote, citing its sources, that Saldo’s supposed diagnosis is “poisoning with an unknown substance; other options include encephalopathy of unknown origin.” The Russian occupation collaborator is hooked up to a lung ventilator, and, according to the channel, is getting better and wakes up occasionally. Saldo arrived to the clinic at 2:20 am on 6 August, no one is allowed into his room, the TG channel adds.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: collaborators, Kherson, partisans