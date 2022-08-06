Erdogan believes grain deal can lead to broader negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

“It is now important to fully implement the grain export plan and back it up with concrete steps to return to the Istanbul talks. I have been saying since the beginning of the conflict that the war in Ukraine cannot be won. Despite the difficulties “on the ground,” I am sure the crisis can be resolved at the negotiating table. I reminded Putin that we are ready to be a platform for his talks with Zelenskyy. We will continue dialogue with our Black Sea neighbor to contribute to regional and global peace,” Erdogan said during his meeting with Putin, according to Report.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to