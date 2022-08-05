Olenivka is the new Auschwitz: relatives of Ukrainian POWs hold performance in Kyiv – PHOTOS

At a rally in Kyiv on 4 August, participants demanded security guarantees for Ukrainian soldiers from international organizations and called on the world community to recognize Russia as a country sponsoring terrorism.

They held posters condemning the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, accusing them of inactivity as guarantors of the safe return of the prisoners home. Those present chanted slogans: “Glory to the Azov regiment!”, “Bring back our heroes!”, “Russia is a terrorist country!”, “Red Cross, hear us!”, “Exchange!” and others.

A performance recreating the massacre of Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka. Photo: censor.net

At least 50 Ukrainian POWs were killed in an explosion in the Olenivka prison on Russian-occupied territory. Ukraine accuses Russia of deliberately killing POWs in its hands:

Tags: olenivka