Berlin refused to exhibit destroyed Russian tanks like in Warsaw & Prague

Berlin refused to exhibit destroyed Russian tanks, former Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk told Tagesspiegel.

“Russia’s destroyed war equipment should give people in Germany a first-hand feeling of the brutal war of annihilation,” Melnyk said.

He named Berlin’s refusal “a scandal” and applied to Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey to reverse the decision. Similar exhibitions of destroyed Russian equipment are already displayed in Warsaw, Prague and Wroclaw.