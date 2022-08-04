“We are seeing attacks on civilians and destruction not seen since WW2,” NATO Sec Gen says

Latest news Ukraine

“We have a moral responsibility to support Ukrainians,” NATO Secretary General Jen Stoltenberg said in Norway. “They are an independent country, with more than 40 mn people, unjustifiably subject to a brutal war. We are seeing acts of attacks on civilians and destruction not seen since WW2. We cannot be indifferent,” he said.

“It is in our interest that Putin doesn’t succeed. The world where lesson for Putin is that he gets what he wants by using military force is a more dangerous world for us. If Russia wins this war, it’ll have confirmation that violence works. The neighboring countries may be next,” Stoltenberg said.

“We pay price for our support to Ukraine—military, humanitarian, financial. For sanctions, resulting in higher prices in our countries But remember—the price we pay may be measured in money. Price Ukraine pays is measured in human lives. Hundreds killed or wounded a day,” he said. “What we see now is a brutal and bloody war of attrition. The Russian advance has stalled again. And the Ukrainians have shown the ability to strike back and take back territory, and are planning a counter-offensive in the south,” NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg added.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags