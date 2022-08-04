“We are seeing attacks on civilians and destruction not seen since WW2,” NATO Sec Gen says

“We have a moral responsibility to support Ukrainians,” NATO Secretary General Jen Stoltenberg said in Norway. “They are an independent country, with more than 40 mn people, unjustifiably subject to a brutal war. We are seeing acts of attacks on civilians and destruction not seen since WW2. We cannot be indifferent,” he said.

“It is in our interest that Putin doesn’t succeed. The world where lesson for Putin is that he gets what he wants by using military force is a more dangerous world for us. If Russia wins this war, it’ll have confirmation that violence works. The neighboring countries may be next,” Stoltenberg said.

“We pay price for our support to Ukraine—military, humanitarian, financial. For sanctions, resulting in higher prices in our countries But remember—the price we pay may be measured in money. Price Ukraine pays is measured in human lives. Hundreds killed or wounded a day,” he said. “What we see now is a brutal and bloody war of attrition. The Russian advance has stalled again. And the Ukrainians have shown the ability to strike back and take back territory, and are planning a counter-offensive in the south,” NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg added.