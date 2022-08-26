Lithuania to purchase 37 kamikaze drones for Ukraine – Lithuanian Defense Minister

Lithuania to purchase 37 kamikaze drones for Ukraine – Lithuanian Defense Minister

WARMATE loitering munition. Photo credits: WB Electronics 

According to Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas, Lithuania is going to purchase for Ukraine 37 Polish-made kamikaze drones to be used against the Russian invading forces.

The Legion of Boom fundraising campaign for weapons for Ukraine was dedicated to Ukraine’s Independence Day. According to journalist Andrius Tapinas, initiator of the campaign, Lithuanians have donated 1.545 million euros.

The Polish-made Warmate unmanned aerial vehicles are light (about 5.7 kg) and have an operational range of up to 30 km with a maximum attack airspeed of 150 km/h.

