Lithuania to purchase 37 kamikaze drones for Ukraine – Lithuanian Defense Minister

WARMATE loitering munition. Photo credits: WB Electronics

According to Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas, Lithuania is going to purchase for Ukraine 37 Polish-made kamikaze drones to be used against the Russian invading forces.

Part of the funds collected by #LegionOfBoom (1,000,000 euros) will be transferred to 🇱🇹 Ministry of National Defense and will be used for the purchase of 37 kamikaze drones from 🇵🇱 and then sent to 🇺🇦. Thank you everyone, who made donations! #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/9Fxx7pj8rH — Arvydas Anušauskas (@a_anusauskas) August 26, 2022

The Legion of Boom fundraising campaign for weapons for Ukraine was dedicated to Ukraine’s Independence Day. According to journalist Andrius Tapinas, initiator of the campaign, Lithuanians have donated 1.545 million euros.

The Polish-made Warmate unmanned aerial vehicles are light (about 5.7 kg) and have an operational range of up to 30 km with a maximum attack airspeed of 150 km/h.