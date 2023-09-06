Ukrainian entrepreneurs hire 10,300 displaced persons, receive 3.4 million USD in govt compensation

Ukrainian entrepreneurs who have employed internally displaced persons (IDPs) have received a total of 126 million Ukrainian Hryvnias (UAH), equivalent to approximately 3.4 million US Dollars (USD) from the government this year, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy.

Nearly 6,000 entrepreneurs have received funds from the government as compensation for employing 10,300 Ukrainians who were forced to relocate from dangerous regions of the country.

“To help resettled individuals adapt to their new surroundings, find work, and support themselves and their families, we encourage businesses to hire these workers,” said Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Berezhna.

The Ministry of Economy clarified that the financial incentive program for entrepreneurs hiring IDPs is just one of several government measures aimed at supporting specific citizen groups and improving the labor market situation.

Businesses can also receive compensation from the government for employing combat veterans, people with disabilities, pre-pension-age individuals, and youth, including first-time job seekers.

The program to incentivize entrepreneurs to hire IDPs was launched in April 2022. For each IDP hired, the government pays employers compensation equivalent to the minimum wage (6,700 UAH, approximately 181 USD) for two months.

Last year, over 10,000 entrepreneurs utilized the program, receiving a total of 200 million UAH (approximately 5.4 million USD) from the government for hiring almost 18,000 internally displaced persons.