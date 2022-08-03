Ukrainian emojis may be approved for Android and iOS by October

Ukrainian digital agency Hexagon Agency created Ukrainian emojis including a Cossack, the mace – the symbol of Hetman power, the traditional rushnyk towel, borshch, the Ukrainian trident tryzub, the vyshyvanka embroidered shirt, and the fig sign.

The Hexagon Agency has submitted its emojis to the Unicode Emoji Subcommittee. This means that they, in particular, may become available for iOS and Android users by October.