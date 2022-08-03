The war in Ukraine will not end this autumn or winter – Butusov

The war has lasted eight years and may continue for many more years, Yuri Butusov, a military journalist, says.
According to him, Ukraine is winning on the information and political level because the country’s allies are the states with the largest economies in the world. However, Russia has a military advantage, and Ukraine has to pay the highest price in the war. The moral qualities of Ukrainians, weapons, and military training will help Ukraine to reach its victory.
