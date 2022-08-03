Europe’s largest nuclear plant in Ukraine is “out of control” – UN nuclear chief

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to allow experts to visit the complex to stabilize the situation and avoid a nuclear accident, according to AP.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant, he’s talking about, has been under Russian occupation for a few months now since early March. The facility lies on the left bank of the Dnipro river near the city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Grossi in an interview with The Associated Press that the situation is getting more perilous every day at the plant:

“Every principle of nuclear safety has been violated” at the plant, he said. “What is at stake is extremely serious and extremely grave and dangerous.”

 

