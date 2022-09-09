Critical situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border as the queue of 2,600 trucks stretched for 58km

The queue of 2,600 trucks going from Ukraine stretched for 58km on the Polish border. During the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s crossing point Yahodyn checked 2000 trucks but the Polish side checked and passed only 600.

The crisis is due to the increased volume of Ukraine’s land exports and the strike of Polish drivers who lost the priority passage of empty trucks due to the huge volume of the trucks. The issue is expected to be discussed with the Polish Prime Minister who arrived in Kyiv today.