Ukraine has not received UN response regarding murder of POWs in Olenivka

Ukraine has not yet received any response from United Nations regarding mass killing of Ukrainian POWs in occupied Olenivka.

“We communicate with Red Cross. Regarding the UN, I sent letters, official requests on the first day. Any signal, even unofficial,” UA Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said on UA TV.

It is notable that immediately after Lubinets’ comment UN has reported that it had received a request but “considering whether the conditions are in place that would make it possible” for investigation.

UN is reviewing requests by Ukraine & Russia to conduct probe into deadly attack on Friday on facility where POWs were being held in #Olenivka. Per @UN_Spokesperson

Dujarric, UN "considering whether the conditions are in place that would make it possible" for investigation. — Amanda Price (@amandaruthprice) August 1, 2022