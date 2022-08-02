Ukraine has not received UN response regarding murder of POWs in Olenivka

Ukraine

Ukraine has not yet received any response from United Nations regarding mass killing of Ukrainian POWs in occupied Olenivka.

“We communicate with Red Cross. Regarding the UN, I sent letters, official requests on the first day. Any signal, even unofficial,” UA Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said on UA TV.

It is notable that immediately after Lubinets’ comment UN has reported that it had received a request but “considering whether the conditions are in place that would make it possible” for investigation.

