Putin’s mistress Alina Kabaeva sanctioned by the US

The US has expanded the list of Russians subjected to sanctions. The list now includes Putin’s mistress Alina Kabaeva and several occupational authorities, including self-proclaimed “mayor” of Mariupol Kostiantyn Ivashchenko & Kherson “governor” Kirill Stremousov.

The list also includes several Russian billionaires: Andriy Guryev, Andriy Melnychenko, Oleksandr Ponomarenko, Dmytro Pumpiansky, and Viktor Rashnikov.